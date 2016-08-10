Aug 10 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Allied announces $200 million equity offering

* Intends to use about $56 million of proceeds to pay down unsecured line of credit, about $38 million to repay mortgages

* Entered agreement to issue to public, on a bought-deal basis, 5.3 million units from treasury at $37.80/unit

* Intends to use about $88 million of net proceeds of offering to fund acquisitions announced on Aug 3