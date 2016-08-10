BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 LGL Group Inc
* The LGL Group Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $5.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Order backlog improved 7.4% to $9.7 million at June 30, 2016 from $9.0 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m