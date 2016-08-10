BRIEF-Canadian REIT says will increase monthly distribution to 15.58 cents per unit
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution
Aug 10 Mogo Finance Technology Inc
* Mogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Mogo Finance Technology Inc says David Feller, founder, CEO and director, will succeed Peter Brown in role of chair of board
* Says Brown will remain a director of Mogo and a member of audit committee
* Qtrly member base increases 81% year/year to 225,000
* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to C$12.7 million
* Net loss in q2 of 2016 was $4.6 million, improved by $1.0 million sequentially
* Adjusted net loss of $4.2 million in Q2 of 2016, a 5% sequential improvement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m