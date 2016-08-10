BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 Centrus Energy Corp :
* Centrus reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $63.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $300 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Continues to anticipate SWU and uranium revenue in 2016 in a range of $250 million to $275 million
* Company anticipates SWU sales volume for 2016 to be comparable to 2015
* Centrus Energy Corp says revenue for Q2 was $63.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million compared to same quarter in 2015
* On track to achieve 2016 guidance of $275-$300 million in revenue and $200-$250 million year-end cash balance
* Says expects to end 2016 with a cash and cash equivalents balance in a range of $200 million to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m