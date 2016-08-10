Aug 10 Crius Energy Trust :

* Crius Energy Trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Achieved net customer growth of 26,000 customers in Q2, representing 2.8% quarter-over-quarter growth

* Q2 revenue view $207.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crius Energy Trust qtrly revenue of $169.0 million in q2, representing an increase from $166.3 million in Q2 of 2015

* Gross margin for quarter was $33.1 million, representing a 17.0% decrease

* Gross margin for quarter was $33.1 million, representing a 17.0% decrease

* Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 of 2016 was $13.6 million, broadly in line with $13.8 million in Q2 of 2015