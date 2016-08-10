Aug 10 Crius Energy Trust :
* Crius Energy Trust reports second quarter 2016 results
* Achieved net customer growth of 26,000 customers in Q2,
representing 2.8% quarter-over-quarter growth
* Q2 revenue view $207.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crius Energy Trust qtrly revenue of $169.0 million in q2,
representing an increase from $166.3 million in Q2 of 2015
* Gross margin for quarter was $33.1 million, representing a
17.0% decrease
* Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 of 2016 was $13.6 million, broadly
in line with $13.8 million in Q2 of 2015
