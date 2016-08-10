Aug 10 Knot Offshore Partners LP

* Knot Offshore Partners LP: earnings release _ interim results for the period ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $43.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.8 million

* Knot Offshore Partners LP sees Q3 operating income is expected to be at same level as in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net income increased by $4.7 million compared to net income for three months ended June 30, 2015