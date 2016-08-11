Aug 10 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Silver standard reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Annual silver production guidance for pirquitas mine has been revised to between 9.0 and 10.0 million ounces

* Qtrly revenue $118.8 million versus $95.8 million

* Expect third and q4 mine production to increase, relative to first half of 2016

* 47,124 ounces of gold sold in q2 of 2016, down 3% from 48,605 ounces of gold sold in q1 of 2016

* 47,124 ounces of gold sold in q2 of 2016, down 3% from 48,605 ounces of gold sold in q1 of 2016