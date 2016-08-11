CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes down as banks, energy weighs
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as a retreat in financial and energy stocks dragged the market into negative territory.
Aug 11 Petrus Resources Ltd
* Petrus Resources announces second quarter 2016 financial & operating results
* Qtrly loss per share $1.02
* Petrus board of directors has approved a capital budget of $17.5 million for second half of 2016
* Q2 average production was 8,435 boe per day compared to 8,890 boe per day reported for Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: