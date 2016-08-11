Aug 11 Petrus Resources Ltd

* Petrus Resources announces second quarter 2016 financial & operating results

* Qtrly loss per share $1.02

* Petrus board of directors has approved a capital budget of $17.5 million for second half of 2016

* Q2 average production was 8,435 boe per day compared to 8,890 boe per day reported for Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.17