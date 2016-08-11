BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 China Automotive Systems Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $430 million
* China Automotive Systems reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $101 million versus $109.2 million
* Management revised revenue guidance for full year 2016 to U.S. $430 million due to depreciation of RMB
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.