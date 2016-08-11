BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Tenax therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q2 loss per share $0.17
* Currently anticipates that its cash balance at end of 2016 will be between $19 million and $20 million
* Continues to expect that its cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.