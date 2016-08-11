Aug 11 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Currently anticipates that its cash balance at end of 2016 will be between $19 million and $20 million

* Continues to expect that its cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through 2017