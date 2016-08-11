BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Torex Gold Resources Inc
* Torex announces q2 2016 financial and operational results
* Q2 revenue c$102.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.08
* Gold production totalled 83,256 ounces for q2 of 2016, for a total of 121,067 ounces year-to-date
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.