Aug 11 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Manitowoc foodservice reports solid second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $368.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $379.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirming full-year margin guidance

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70

* Announces more right-sizing in second half

* Manitowoc foodservice inc sees fy 2016 capital expenditures between $23 and $27 million

* Expect recent weakening of british pound following brexit vote to have negative impact on foreign currency translation over balance of 2016

* Transferring manufacturing from sellersburg, indiana plant to plants in tijuana and monterrey, mexico and closing sellersburg plant

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to incur approximately $3 million of restructuring expenses in 2016 related to product transfers and plant closures

* Adjusting sales and eps guidance for softness in qsr market and brexit impact

* Completed closure of cleveland, ohio plant after transferring production of that plant's products to three receiving plants

* Manitowoc foodservice inc sees fy 2016 organic net sales up 1 to 3 percent of 2015 organic net sales

* Will transfer products made at its singapore plant to its plants in prachinburi, thailand and foshan, china

* Will close singapore plant which should occur by end of q3 of 2016.

* Will have achieved majority of its rightsizing milestone of 20 percent manufacturing capacity reduction by end of 2016.

