Aug 11 Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier provides South Arturo project update

* Ore from company's 40%-owned South Arturo mine is now being processed at Barrick's Goldstrike mine processing facility

* Initial gold production seen ramping up in Q3 with attributable gold production to premier 80,000 ounces during calendar year

* Premier expects South Arturo will be cash flow positive for year net of capital