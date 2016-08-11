BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier provides South Arturo project update
* Ore from company's 40%-owned South Arturo mine is now being processed at Barrick's Goldstrike mine processing facility
* Initial gold production seen ramping up in Q3 with attributable gold production to premier 80,000 ounces during calendar year
* Premier expects South Arturo will be cash flow positive for year net of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.