BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 China Yuchai International Ltd
* China Yuchai International announces unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.15
* Q2 revenue fell 11.1 percent to rmb 3.7 billion
* "Our results in Q2 of 2016 reflect continuing slower economic growth in China"
* Inventories at quarter-end were RMB 1.5 billion ($228.9 million), compared with RMB 1.7 billion at end of 2015
* Qtrly net earnings per common share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.