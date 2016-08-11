Aug 11 China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai International announces unaudited second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.15

* Q2 revenue fell 11.1 percent to rmb 3.7 billion

* "Our results in Q2 of 2016 reflect continuing slower economic growth in China"

* Inventories at quarter-end were RMB 1.5 billion ($228.9 million), compared with RMB 1.7 billion at end of 2015

* Qtrly net earnings per common share $0.47