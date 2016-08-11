BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Ituran Location And Control Ltd
* Presents results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to $49.3 million
* Net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 27 thousand, reaching 1,012,000 subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.