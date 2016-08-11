BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Cambium Learning Group Inc
* Cambium Learning Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $39.1 million
* Lowered Voyager Sopris Learning's full-year outlook
* Company expects Explorelearning bookings growth to accelerate in 2016
* Overall capital expenditures for FY are expected to range between $21 million and $22 million
* Full year outlook for learning A-Z and Explorelearning segments is unchanged
* Bookings for Q2 of 2016 decreased by 1% to $31.6 million
* Says expects learning A-Z to continue to show strong double-digit bookings growth in 2016, estimated at approximately 20%
* Says capital expenditures for product development are expected to be roughly $8.0 million in 2016
* Says expects companywide bookings growth to range between 7% and 12% in 2016
* Company expects FY bookings growth to range between 7% and 12% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.