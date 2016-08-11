BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Materialise NV
* Materialise reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly total revenue increased 11.4 % from Q2 of 2015 to 27,597 keur
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Sees FY 2016 expects to report consolidated revenue between 115,000 - 120,000 keur
* Says its outlook for fiscal year 2016 remains within its previous guidance range
* Expects FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA between 7,000 - 9,000 keur
* Q2 earnings per share view eur -0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.