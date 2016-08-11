BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Volitionrx Ltd :
* Volitionrx announces second quarter 2016 financial results and business update
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.