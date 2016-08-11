BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Origin Agritech Ltd :
* Origin Agritech Limited reports unaudited financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 loss per share RMB 0.58 excluding items
* Q3 revenue rose 12.1 percent to RMB 82.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Qtrly total net revenue increased by 12.1 percent to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.