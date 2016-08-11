BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Histogenics Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.61
* Histogenics Corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believes its current cash position will fund its operations into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.