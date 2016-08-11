Aug 11 Ag Growth International Inc :

* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2016 results; declares dividends

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees H2 results to reflect a significant contribution from recent acquisitions, strong demand in Canada for farm products

* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda excluding acquisitions will approximate 2015 levels

* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda including acquisitions will be well above prior year results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Ag Growth International Inc qtrly diluted profit per share $0.35

* Qtrly trade sales $143.5 million versus $113.9 million

* Effect of higher input costs is expected to be more prominent in future quarters as previously procured steel is utilized

* Results in H2 of 2016, fiscal 2017 may be impacted by "significant increase" in steel prices experienced in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: