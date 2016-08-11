BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Turning Point Brands Inc
* Announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 7.5 percent to $51.6 million
* Additional product introductions will not have a material impact on 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* "Looking forward, some planned product introductions have been slowed for a variety of reasons" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.