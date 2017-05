Aug 11 Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc :

* Ten peaks coffee company reports results for second quarter and first half of 2016; expanded margins boost gross profit, net income

* Qtrly sales $18.1 million versus $20.2 million

* Reduced orders from a limited number of national customers weighed on quarter

