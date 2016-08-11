BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Seres Therapeutics Inc:
* Seres Therapeutics reports second quarter financial results and provides operational progress update
* Sees existing cash will enable support of operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements well into 2018
* Qtrly net loss per share $ 0.70
* Qtrly total revenue $3 million versus nil last year
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $4.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.