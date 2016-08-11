BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center
Aug 11 Medical Facilities Corp
* Medical facilities corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.18
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations of $76.7 million, up 4.2% as compared with $73.6 million in q2 2015
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.