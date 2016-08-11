BRIEF-Boeing says marked the first delivery of new 737 MAX
* Boeing - airplane, a 737 MAX 8, was handed over to Malindo Air at Seattle Delivery Center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 NII Holdings Inc
* NII holdings reports second quarter 2016 results
* NII holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Q2 revenue $249 million
* Nextel Brazil, unit, secured waivers from Banco Do Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal related to financial covenants in local bank loans
* Company says "Expects ran sharing agreement to provide significant financial benefits to Nextel Brazil"
* Ran sharing agreement to allow Nextel Brazil to cease operating "significant" number of transmitter, receiver sites in low-usage areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.