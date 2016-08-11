Aug 11 NII Holdings Inc

* NII holdings reports second quarter 2016 results

* NII holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $249 million

* Nextel Brazil, unit, secured waivers from Banco Do Brazil, Caixa Econômica Federal related to financial covenants in local bank loans

* Company says "Expects ran sharing agreement to provide significant financial benefits to Nextel Brazil"

* Ran sharing agreement to allow Nextel Brazil to cease operating "significant" number of transmitter, receiver sites in low-usage areas