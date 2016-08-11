Aug 11 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.70

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and organizational changes

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its research and development programs and operations through 2017

* Jim Fickenscher will replace Richard Baron as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: