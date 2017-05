Aug 11 Navios Maritime Partners Lp :

* Q2 revenue $44.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.1 million

* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Entered into medium to long-term time charter-out agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of 2.4 years

* Hire rate of five container vessels chartered out to Hyundai merchant marine co., ltd will be reduced by 20%

* Currently contracted out 94.9% of available days for 2016, 55.5% for 2017, 44.9% for 2018, including index-linked charters

* Navios Maritime Partners Lp qtrly loss per common unit $0.20