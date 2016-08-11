Aug 11 A. Schulman :
* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.90
to $1.95
* Lowers full-year fiscal 2016 earnings guidance
* Previous FY forecast of adjusted EBITDA of $245 to $250
million has been reduced to $225 million to $230 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Guidance reflects deteriorating market conditions facing
industry in company's largest regions in U.S. and Europe
* As we move closer to end of our Q4, it is apparent that we
will not be able to deliver on adjusted earnings per share
commitment of $2.40 to $2.45 per share
* Gross debt is now $967 million at end of July down 14
percent from $1.1 billion in June 2015
