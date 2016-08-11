BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Greenspace Brands
* Greenspace Brands Inc. announces $4 million bought deal public offering
* Underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3.5 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $1.13/offered share Source text for Eikon:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: