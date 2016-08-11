BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust
* Milestone Apartments REIT reports 2016 second quarter results
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly diluted FFO/unit and AFFO per unit were $0.28 and $0.25 respectively
* Qtrly total and samestore property revenue were $66.9 million and $48.4 million, respectively, up 26.2 pct and 6.0 pct from Q2 2015
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: