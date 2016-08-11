Aug 11 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust

* Milestone Apartments REIT reports 2016 second quarter results

* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly diluted FFO/unit and AFFO per unit were $0.28 and $0.25 respectively

* Qtrly total and samestore property revenue were $66.9 million and $48.4 million, respectively, up 26.2 pct and 6.0 pct from Q2 2015

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.29