BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Conifer Holdings Inc
* Conifer holdings reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly net written premiums up 64.2% to $26.2 million
* Book value per share was $10.03 at june 30, 2016, compared to $10.11 at december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures Source text for Eikon: