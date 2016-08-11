Aug 11 Conifer Holdings Inc

* Conifer holdings reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly net written premiums up 64.2% to $26.2 million

* Book value per share was $10.03 at june 30, 2016, compared to $10.11 at december 31, 2015