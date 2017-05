Aug 11 Joint Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* The joint corp. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results; names peter d. Holt chief executive officer

* Q2 revenue rose 45 percent to $5.0 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $19 million to $21 million

* Says peter d. Holt appointed ceo

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda loss in range of $8.2 million to $8.9 million

For full year 2016, joint corp. Is reiterating guidance for total revenues, adjusted ebitda and net new clinic openings