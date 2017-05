Aug 11 CVD Equipment Corp

* CVD reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue fell 64.1 percent to $3.7 million

* CVD Equipment Corp says new orders for Q2 were $31.9 million compared to $13.1 million in orders in 2015

* CVD Equipment Corp says backlog of $31.0 million as of June 30, 2016 compared to $19.3 million as of June 30, 2015