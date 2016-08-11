Aug 11 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 20.2 pct to $7.5 million from $6.3 million

* Qtrly net combined ratio was 76.4 pct; compared with 106.9 pct in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: