Aug 11 Kingstone Companies Inc :

* Kingstone announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly net premiums earned $15 million versus $10.9 million

* Kingstone companies inc qtrly net combined ratio of 73.7% compared to 68.5 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29