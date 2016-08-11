BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Kingstone Companies Inc :
* Kingstone announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Qtrly net premiums earned $15 million versus $10.9 million
* Kingstone companies inc qtrly net combined ratio of 73.7% compared to 68.5 pct
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
