BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Payment Data Systems Inc :
* Payment Data Systems announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue fell 16 percent to $2.9 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Total dollars processed for Q2 of 2016 exceeded $683 million, compared to $807 million
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million