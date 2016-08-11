Aug 11 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc :

* Q2 revenue fell 2.4 percent to $9.61 million

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)