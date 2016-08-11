Aug 11 Darling Ingredients Inc :

* Q2 sales $877.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $875.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Darling Ingredients Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results: feed segment drives improvement while DGD recovers to normal

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)