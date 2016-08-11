Aug 11 Lightbridge Corp :

* Lightbridge provides update on nuclear fuel commercialization plan, business update and financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $100,000

* Excluding impact of warrant revaluation for derivative warrant liability, qtrly net loss would have been $1.6 million versus. $1.5 million

* Lightbridge Corp qtrly loss per share $0.30