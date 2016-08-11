BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Lightbridge Corp :
* Lightbridge provides update on nuclear fuel commercialization plan, business update and financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $100,000
* Excluding impact of warrant revaluation for derivative warrant liability, qtrly net loss would have been $1.6 million versus. $1.5 million
* Lightbridge Corp qtrly loss per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million