Aug 11 Northview Apartment REIT :

* Northview Apartment REIT reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Diluted funds from operations per unit of $0.51 for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly diluted FFO per unit was $0.56, excluding non-recurring items

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S