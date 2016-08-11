Aug 11 First United Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* First United Corporation announces 2nd quarter 2016 earnings

* Book value was $14.87 per share at June 30, 2016, compared to $14.51 per share at December 31, 2015

* Qtrly net interest income $9.4 million versus $8.8 million