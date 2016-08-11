BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 First United Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* First United Corporation announces 2nd quarter 2016 earnings
* Book value was $14.87 per share at June 30, 2016, compared to $14.51 per share at December 31, 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $9.4 million versus $8.8 million
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures