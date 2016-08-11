Aug 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc

* Cellectar Biosciences announces recent key accomplishments and second quarter 2016 financial results

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says company expects that additional capital will be required to complete its planned clinical and preclinical development

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc says company estimates that its available cash and cash equivalents should fund its planned operations into Q1 of 2017