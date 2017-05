Aug 11 Guardian Capital Group Ltd

* Guardian Capital Group Limited announces 2016 second quarter operating results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

* Qtrly net revenues $34.2 million versus $33.1 million

* Says assets under management as at June 30, 2016, were $25.7 billion, an increase of 6 pct