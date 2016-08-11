Aug 11 Kingstone Companies Inc

* Kingstone announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 38.1 pct to $15.0 million

* Kingstone Companies Inc qtrly net combined ratio of 73.7 pct compared to 68.5 pct

* "during Q2 we completed restructuring of our bond portfolio that began in late 2015"