BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Kingstone Companies Inc
* Kingstone announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased 38.1 pct to $15.0 million
* Kingstone Companies Inc qtrly net combined ratio of 73.7 pct compared to 68.5 pct
"during Q2 we completed restructuring of our bond portfolio that began in late 2015"
* Received $11 million in additional investment from Sway Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Trident Capital Fund and GE Ventures