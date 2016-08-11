BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic reports second quarter 2016 highlights and financial results
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc qtrly net loss of $24.6 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to a net loss of $13.5 million
* Q2 revenue C$3.3 million versus C$2.9 million
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million