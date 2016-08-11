Aug 11 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic reports second quarter 2016 highlights and financial results

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc qtrly net loss of $24.6 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to a net loss of $13.5 million

* Q2 revenue C$3.3 million versus C$2.9 million