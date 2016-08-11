BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Entrec Corp
* Entrec announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Entrec Corp says in addition co also experienced downward pricing pressure from its customers over past year
* Qtrly earnings per share revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 declined to $25.0 million from $38.2 million in 2015
* Given uncertainties in oil and gas end markets Entrec serves, its outlook remains weak for remainder of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million