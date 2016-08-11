BRIEF-WestJet comments on Transportation Modernization Act
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
Aug 11 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue C$304.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$346.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier by end of 2017
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million