Aug 11 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

* Boardwalk REIT announces second quarter financial results and revises 2016 financial guidance

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.67

* Sees 2016 FFO per trust unit $3.40 to $3.60

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.76

* FY2016 FFO per share view C$3.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 AFFO per trust unit $3.06 to $3.26

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S