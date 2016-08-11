BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Aug 11 Newfoundland Capital Corporation Limited
* Second quarter 2016 - period ended June 30 (unaudited)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to C$44.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)